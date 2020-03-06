Emir Sanusi summoned over fresh corruption allegations

Naija247news Media, New York
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been ordered to appear before Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday, March 9, 2020.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the anti-graft agency on Thursday as the Kano Emirate requested for another day for the monarch to appear before the body.

Emir Sanusi was scheduled to appear before the agency on Thursday to answer questions on alleged illegal sales of land belonging to the emirate.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Rimingado, the investigations are not related to any other probe of the Emir.

