Edo 2020: APC aspirants vow to defy Obaseki on rallies

Some governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress have vowed to begin holding political rallies in defiance of Governor Godwin Obaseki ban on political rallies due to insecurity.

The aspirants, Dr. Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Saturday Uwulekhue and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said Governor Obaseki could not beholding rallies and stopped them from holding rallies.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants at a press briefing in Bénin City, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said it was Governor Obaseki that first violated the ban on political rallies.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who wondered where the Governor derived the powers to ban rallies in the state, said they would be waiting to be put in jail.

On the court’s suspension of Oshiomhole, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said it was ridiculous for three Ward executives to sigh the letter suspending Oshiomhole from the party.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu stated that only the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee that could remove a National chairman of a political party.

Ize-Iyamu described the jubilation that greeted the court’s ruling as shameful.

He said the removal of Oshiomhole would not guarantee a second term ticket for Obaseki.

According to him, “Oshiomhole is an asset to this party both in this state and the nation. We will resist any attempt for anybody to rub his Oshiomhole. Nobody should change the nomenclature that Oshiomhole is not popular at home.

“We need to make him know that in a civilian dispensation, there are rules, procedures so we don’t understand where he got the authority to ban rallies.

“In the past one week, the governor has flouted that decree. He has held a rally at Irrua, he has held a rally at Auchi only yesterday he held a rally at Urokpota Hall in Benin. The governor cannot be doing rallies and tell us that we cannot hold rallies so we want to put him on notice that we will begin to hold rallies and we are waiting for him as the emperor of Edo state to put us to jail.”

