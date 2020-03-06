Buhari meets embattled APC Chairman, Oshiomhole

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja.

Oshiomhole is currently in a legal battle to keep his position.

Justice Danlemi Senchi of Abuja High Court on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction restraining Oshiomhole from parading himself as the APC national chairman.

However, a Federal High Court In Kano on Thursday set aside the ruling of FCT High Court suspending Oshiomhole.

Justice Lewis Allagoa of Kano High Court ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

Details later.

