Buhari meets embattled APC Chairman, Oshiomhole

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
132

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja.

Oshiomhole is currently in a legal battle to keep his position.

Justice Danlemi Senchi of Abuja High Court on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction restraining Oshiomhole from parading himself as the APC national chairman.

However, a Federal High Court In Kano on Thursday set aside the ruling of FCT High Court suspending Oshiomhole.

Justice Lewis Allagoa of Kano High Court ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

Details later.

SHARE
Previous articleUS restates $7m bounty on Shekau
Next articleI don’t have ambition for 2023 presidency, Fayemi
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.