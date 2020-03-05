Union Bank of Nigeria Reports 32% Profit Increase in 2019

Strong PBT growth is driven by efficiency and disciplined execution of our strategy.

Declares dividend to shareholders for the first time since 2008.

LAGOS, NIGERIA – March 5, 2020 – Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s longest-standing and most respected financial institutions, announces its audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019 which reflect strong growth in the Bank’s underlying business operations and enhanced profitability. The performance also demonstrates the impact of some of the key operational and cost-saving initiatives that have been implemented to accelerate growth and profitability.

Bank Financial Highlights:

Profit before tax: up 33% to ₦24.7bn (₦18.7bn in FY 2018)

Gross earnings: grew 14% to ₦159.9bn (₦140.1bn in FY 2018), driven by an increase in earning assets

Interest income: up 11% to ₦116.5bn (₦104.8bn in FY 2018)

Net interest income before impairment: up 1% to ₦51.7bn (₦50.9bn in FY 2018)

Non-interest income: up 23% to ₦43.3bn (₦35.3bn in FY 2018); driven by growth in fees and commission income as well as recoveries

Net operating income: up 6% to ₦95.5bn (₦89.7bn in FY 2018)

Operating expenses: down 0.4% at ₦70.8bn (₦71bn in FY 2018); driven by our cost optimization programme

Gross loans: up 20% to ₦595.3bn (₦496.8bn in December 2018) in line with our drive to create quality risk assets across key economic segments of opportunity

Customer deposits: up 5% to ₦886.3bn (₦844.4bn in December 2018); reflecting the strength of the brand in a very competitive environment for deposits

Key Operational Highlights:

Profitability

A steady focus on bottom-line initiatives including recoveries, lending and cost discipline delivered significant results across key income lines boosting PBT by 33%, notwithstanding a tough operating environment.

Subject to shareholders’ approval, a dividend of 25 kobo per 50 kobo share is being proposed.

