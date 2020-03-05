Senate approves Buhari’s request to borrow $22.8bn

The Senate has approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow the sum of $22.8bn.

Buhari had written Senate and requested it to approve the external borrowing plan to tackle infrastructure challenges and fund execution of critical projects.

The approval by the Senate came on Thursday after it considered and passed the report of the committee on local and foreign debts 2016-2018 federal government external borrowing plan.

The report was presented by the committee chairman, Senator Clifford Odia.

Details shortly….

