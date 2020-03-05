Nigerian varsity students in Israel for exchange programme

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Eight engineering students of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State left the shores of Nigeria on Monday for a five-month exchange programme at the ORT Braude College of Engineering, Karmiel, Israel.

They are: Dorcas Familusi (Mechanical Engineering); Chidubem Okeke (Electrical/Electronics); Oluwatimilehin Akinlofa (Computer); Abimbola Awotunde (Mechanical); Daniel Adepoju (Electrical/Electronics); Toluwalope Borokinni (Mechanical); Leah Tafida (Electrical/Electronics); and Anyadike Okeychukwu (Mechanical).

The students would spend a semester at the institution and also be placed on internships with institutions relevant to their fields of study.

Admonishing them on Monday at Elizade Plaza, Anthony, Lagos, prior to their departure, founder of the university, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olukayode Amund, member, Board of Trustees, Prof. Babajide Alo, and some parents urged the students to be good ambassadors during their stay in Israel.

Underscoring the importance of their ambassadorial role, Chief Ade-Ojo told the students that they would represent three groups of stakeholders in Israel -Nigeria, Elizade University, and their families. He counseled them not to take the role lightly.

“I want to remind you students, you are going on behalf of all of us. As an ambassador you are representing the country, the university, your parents and the town or village you come from. I want to beseech you to be of good behaviour. When you will be attached to different homes; watch them and ask if you do not understand what they are doing. There is no offence in asking,” he said.

Chief Ade-Ojo also challenged each of them to prepare a paper on their experience which they would present after they return in July.

“Each of you must write a paper on your stay in Israel. Your experience, what you would like your university here to adopt; and different things you will learn,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof Amund expressed delight that Elizade University was the first institution in Nigeria to have an exchange programme with an Israeli institution. He said the academic credits the students earn in Israel would be transferred to Elizade University and count towards their final grade.

“In my 42 years of working in the university system, this is the first time I am seeing a scheme where we are sending students abroad to take courses and the credits they earn there will count towards their degrees.

“We have made an arrangement in tandem with the policy of Israeli government that encourages internationalisation. All Israeli students are mobile and can go abroad to study under the Erasmus scheme to study for one semester in Europe. This is the first time a university in Africa is keying into this opportunity,” he said.

Amund said the students will not pay fees and only had to make provision for living cost of $3,810. He said they were selected on first come first serve basis.

Having studied in Israel himself, Prof. Alo told the students they were in for an amazing learning experience, describing Israel as an engineering giant.

“I have studied there; I know that you will see wonders where you go to study there. Nobody goes to study in Israel and comes back the same. We have engineering in virtually all Nigerian universities but they are very theoretical,” he said.

A parent, Mrs. Oluwaseun Borokinni, told the students they were fortunate to get the opportunity to learn the practical aspects of engineering. She counseled them to make the most of the opportunity.

“All my five years in the university studying engineering ended in the classroom. But you have a greater opportunity with this. It is how you comport yourselves that will determine if Elizade will continue to send students to Israel. Please don’t spoil this with your attitude,” she said.

Source: The Nation

