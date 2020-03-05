Nigerian Bourse ASI Rises Marginally by 4bps amid Announcement of More Corporate Actions

As NIBOR Moves in Different Directions…

MPR: 13.50%

Jan ’20 Inflation Rate: 12.13% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

Q3 2019 Real GDP: 2.28%

The local bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.04% on sustained bargain hunting activity to close at 26,426.20 points even as the Exchange printed 24 gainers as against 11 losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the Local bourse moderated to -1.54% amid announcement of more corporate actions.

Sentiments remained positive on the Lagos bourse as investors continue to position in banking shares; hence, share prices of STANBIC, ZENITHBANK and GUARANTY rose by 9.85%,2.04% and 1.22% respectively to lift the NSE Banking Index up by 1.08%.

However, we saw the NSE Insurance and the Consumer Goods indices close in negative territory by 0.90% and 3.30% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as total volume and value of stocks traded rose by 40.36% and 178.89% to 0.43 billion units and N7.82billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moved in mixed directions; however, NITTY declined for most tenor buckets tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds and FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked.

