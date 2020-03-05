COVID-19: Buhari commends Dangote’s N200m support as States govt ready to tackle outbreak

By Bolaji Ogundele, Victor Oluwasegun, Kelvin Osa-Okunbor, Augustine Okezie, Sunny Nwankwo, Nwanosike Onu, Augustine Okezie.

FROM President Muhammadu Buhari came warm words of commendation to the Aliko Dangote Foundation for its cash donation of N200 million to the efforts to contain the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The President noted that the ADF and its founder, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had been consistent in supporting humanitarian causes in the country, recalling its similar donation of N1 billion to the fight against the spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in 2014.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President called on other well-to-do individuals and groups to learn from the example being constantly sustained by Dangote and his Foundation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commends Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating the sum of N200 million to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 in the country.

“The President recalls that the organisation had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups”, he said.

According to President Buhari, “hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

He used the opportunity to reiterate his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

The President’s remarks came just as government at various levels continued to galvanise action plans towards nipping in the bud, any potential spread of the virus which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Reps rue reportage

The House of Representatives have expressed regret that it was misrepresented and misreported on its desire to elicit sensitivity and be proactive on the corona virus epidemic.

The House enjoined reporters to be circumspect in reporting the issues from the House as it may cause confusion or panic in the polity.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the passage of a motion on privilege by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu on the floor.

Elumelu noted that on Tuesday 3rd of March he made an amendment to the resolution of a motion on the Corona virus epidemic during the deliberation.

“I raised a motion for a possible two-week suspension of legislative activities so we can go to educate our constituents on the virus, and to give the management the time to put in place measures in place in the complex.”

Elemelu said this was more so as a member had said the Italian man that was diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease was in his constituency.

He said he was however surprised that some newspapers reported that the House reported that the House is seeking a two weeks break over the Corona virus disease, which made people to raise dust.

Bi-Courtney warns

In Lagos, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), on Wednesday, advised travellers and airport users on being safety conscious, particularly in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the firm maintained that its officials have been strategically positioned to carry out necessary checks and other safety tips to assist other public health officials to track and report suspicious incidents. This is being carried out in line with laid down instructions by regulatory agencies.

Mr. Ayotunde Osowe of the Corporate Communications department, of the firm, charged airport users to cooperate with terminal officials in the onerous task of ridding the nation of any likelihood of unwanted disease, stressing the need for concerted efforts by all and sundry geared towards making the society habitable for all.

BASL Safety Manager, Mr. Charles Aroguma, while speaking, noted that his team is in regular touch with officials of the Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to give necessary support and other intervention to ward-off the dreaded disease.

This, the operators said, remains the most effective strategy to fight off the scourge which has rendered several businesses around the world incapacitated.

Beware of fake news -NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says misinformation during epidemics could make disease outbreaks such as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) worse.

NCDC’s Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said: “We are battling with fake news and misinformation alongside with managing COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“As a nation, we should share information only from verified sources. Visit the NCDC website on ncdc.gov.ng for more information,” he advised.

The NCDC chief noted that fear naturally begets exaggeration, which begets more fear and more exaggeration in an endless spiral.

Sanitiser Hunters flood Abuja

Meanwhile, many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have continued to hunt for hand sanitizers, in spite of its price hike as the commodity has become a ‘hot cake’ amidst the Corona Virus (COVID-19) scare.

Major shops across the FCT now make brisk business of sanitizers as buyers were willing to get it at “any price”.

Many departmental stores and supermarkets have ran out of stock of the product as retail shops and street vendors now buy it in bulk and sell at exorbitant prices to buyers.

Katsina remain unperturbed

In Katsina State, residents remained unperturbed to the outbreak of Corona Virus disease in Nigeria as they were seen going about their normal activities and businesses.

Malam Muhammed Abdul, 45, and trader in the busy Central Market in Katsina, sounded more religious when he told the Nation, in Hausa, that the state enjoys divine protection from God adding that the state will never experience the COVID-19 or any other disease attacks

Meanwhile the Katsina State Government have announced plans to engage the Red Cross Society of Nigeria and other Non- governmental organizations in the state to checkmate the spread of the deadly Corona virus through sensitization campaigns, door-door awareness talks on personal hygiene and clean environments in traditional worship centers and every social engagements including marriage ceremonies and other gatherings, to ensure people are adequately informed about the health challenges associated with the virus.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Engineer Yakubu Danja told newsmen that the state government is already aware of the outbreak of the disease and is poised to sensitize the people and adequately check its spread.

Anambra lawmakers breathes hard on govt

In Anambra State, the House of Assembly has summoned Commissioners for Health, Mr Vincent Okpala and his Information and Public Enlightenment, counterpart, Mr C Don Adinuba to appear before it to brief it on government’s preparations to prevent the outbreak of CoronaVirus in the state.

The commissioners invitation, followed a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance, raised by majority leader of the house, Mr Nnamdi Okafor during plenary

The lawmakers resolved that the two Commissioners would appear before them on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Abia sets up management committee

Abia State Government says it has inaugurated a committee to handle issues around the reported outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The committee which terms of reference include launching preventive media campaigns, putting machinery in place to protect vulnerable groups such as school children, identification and preparation of isolation centers in case of any outbreak in the state, procurement of test kits and drugs as well as coordination with state and federal agencies, was inaugurated by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr Chris Ezem, at the Government House, Umuahia.

The committee which is chaired by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji, has the commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, his counterparts in Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli and Science and Technology, Chief Chijioke Madumere, who is the Secretary, as members

