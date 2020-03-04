NULGE Lauds Governor Uzodimma for Upholding LG Autonomy, Congratulates Him on Supreme Court Victory

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma on his Supreme Court victory which they said was realized as a result of his resilience, focus, strategic and dogged fighting spirit which was crowned with success.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Governor on Wednesday, the State President of NULGE, Dr. Richard Eze stated that they have been watching with interest, the quality and action-packed impact of Governor Uzodimma on the political, social and economic recovery, development and growth of Imo state, particularly the Local Government administrative system.

Dr. Eze noted that a lot of positive indicators have taken root in the Local Government system since Governor Uzodimma took over the mantle of leadership.

“Your first leg of upholding the autonomous status of local governments and the follow-up appointment of Directors of Administration and General Services to take charge of the Local Governments pending the conduct of Local Government elections as well as prompt and full payment of staff salaries and pensions is a clear manifestation of your desire to return the local government and its administration to its past glory.”

He pledged the loyalty and cooperation of Local Government workers to the governor and prayed he looks into some of their problems which include:

· That the already approved official vehicles for Directors and Treasurers be released to ease service delivery

· That staff of the Local Government system be used in staffing the Local Government Service Commission

· That a waiver be approved for the recruitment of junior staff in the Local Governments

· That Government reviews the list of the 2006-2008 employees that were tagged ‘Ghost Workers’ as well as the recent white paper on staff verification which sent many of their workers into the labour markets among others

Responding, Governor Uzodimma who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, assured members of the NULGE that he will not relent in his quest to develop the state from its current state.

Governor Uzodimma further stated that he is an ardent apostle of Local Government autonomy and fought for it in his time as a Senator because he believes that it is only way to strengthen and develop the Local Governments and rural areas.

He enjoined all good-spirited Imolites to join the moving train as no stone will be left unturned in the quest to recover, rehabilitate and reconstruct the state.

