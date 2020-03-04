First City Monument Bank Limited Issue of up to N20bn Series 1 Commercial Paper Now Open

By Arthur Stevens Asset Mgt

We wish to inform you that First City Monument Bank Limited (“FCMB” or the “Bank”) Series 1 Commercial Paper (“CP”) issuance under its registered NGN100 Billion CP Issuance Programme is now Open.

FCMB, a subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, is a full-service commercial bank with a strong retail focus and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. FCMB is the flagship company of the FCMB Group and has approximately 5.1 million customers and 206 branches in Nigeria and a banking subsidiary in the United Kingdom – FCMB Bank (UK) Limited (which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA in the United Kingdom). The Bank ranks amongst the top 10 banks, and has presence in major cities, in Nigeria, with an asset base of NGN1.4 Trillion and total equity of NGN155.2 Billion as at 30th September 2019.

Please see below the terms of the offer:

For further information; kindly send a request via info@arthursteven.com

