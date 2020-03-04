Fidelity Bank gets recognition for innovation, SME support

Fidelity Bank Plc has been honoured for its innovative digital banking solutions and consistent support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the country at the 2019 Silverbird Man of the year awards.

A statement said the bank received the Financial Sector Award of Bank of The Year at the ceremony organised by Silverbird Communications which was instituted 14 years ago.

“The Man of The Year awards is used to recognise individuals and institutions that have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians,” it stated.

It added that the award was received on behalf of the bank by the Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Obaro Odeghe, who dedicated the award to customers and other stakeholders, stating that it would further spur the bank to greater heights in the delivery of financial services.

He stated, “We are delighted to be the first winner of the newly introduced Financial Sector Category of the Silverbird Man of The Year.

“We are encouraged to continue to contribute our best to providing banking and financial services, supporting businesses and contributing to the development of the Nigerian economy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...