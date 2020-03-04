Equities Market Rises by 61bps on Sustained Bargain Hunting Activity

By
Godwin Okafor
-
0
154

As NIBOR and NITTY Rises Amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, the NSE ASI rose by 0.61% on sustained bullish activity to close at 26,415.54 points even as the exchange printed 22 gainers as against 10 losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the Local bourse moderated to -1.58%.

Investors continued to position in shares of Access, Nigerian Breweries, Buacement and Axa Mansard which rose by 6.5%, 4.44%, 0.73% and 9.80%; hence, their sector gauges closed in positive territory.

However, NSE oil/gas index declined by 0.68% on the back of sell-offs in shares of downstream oil company, ARDOVA, which plunged by 10%.

Meanwhile, market activity waned as total volume and value of stocks traded declined by 20.67% and 44.74% to 0.30 billion units and N2.80 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR and NITTY rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moderated for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond prices rose for most maturities tracked amid bullish activity.

SHARE
Previous articleEU Impose new Schengen Visa Restrictions on Nigerians
Next articleIsreali’s govt seek to strengthen 62 years Nigerian bilateral ties with 3rd Bible contest
Godwin Okafor
http://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.