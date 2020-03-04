Equities Market Rises by 61bps on Sustained Bargain Hunting Activity

As NIBOR and NITTY Rises Amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, the NSE ASI rose by 0.61% on sustained bullish activity to close at 26,415.54 points even as the exchange printed 22 gainers as against 10 losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the Local bourse moderated to -1.58%.

Investors continued to position in shares of Access, Nigerian Breweries, Buacement and Axa Mansard which rose by 6.5%, 4.44%, 0.73% and 9.80%; hence, their sector gauges closed in positive territory.

However, NSE oil/gas index declined by 0.68% on the back of sell-offs in shares of downstream oil company, ARDOVA, which plunged by 10%.

Meanwhile, market activity waned as total volume and value of stocks traded declined by 20.67% and 44.74% to 0.30 billion units and N2.80 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR and NITTY rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moderated for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond prices rose for most maturities tracked amid bullish activity.

