Team Imo ready for Edo 2020

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed his determination to spur the ‘Team Imo’ contingent to a successful outing at the forthcoming National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”.

Governor Uzodimma spoke when he received the sports fiesta Unity Torch from the Imo State Director of Sports, Mrs. Chizoba Aretola in Government House, Tuesday.

“It gladdens my heart that this function is being performed here at the Government House with me as Governor. In the same vein, I want to receive this Unity torch light not only to lift up the festival, it will be a different game better than what we used to have and to also wish the Imo contingent a very successful outing.”

Governor Uzodimma urged Team Imo to be at their best and endeavour to raise the game and lift the State to enviable heights.

The brief event attracted eminent personalities from the sports sector and government officials including the Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku, the South East coordinator, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mrs. Jane Owoh, Dr. Pat Ekeji, former Director-General, National Sports Commission and former Super Eagles player, Dr. Gregory Ogu, former Director of Sports, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and former Director of School Sports, Imo State among others.

