Senegal Reports French Citizen as First Case of Coronavirus

By Katarina Hoije and Leanne de Bassompierre

Patient arrived in capital last week after ski holiday in Alps

‘No major concerns’ about the man’s condition: Health Minister

Senegal’s government confirmed the country’s first coronavirus case, the second in sub-Saharan Africa.

The case is a French national who arrived in Dakar, the capital, on Feb. 26 after a holiday in France, Minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr told reporters Monday during a conference broadcast on Facebook. The victim sought help on Feb. 28 after suffering from fever, headache and a sore throat, Sarr said.

He is kept under quarantine at the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Center of the Fann Hospital in Dakar.

Prior to his arrival, the man spent time in Nimes in southern France and at a ski resort in the Alps over a two-week period, Sarr said. He has been living in Senegal with his wife and two children for more than two years.

“To date, there has been no major concerns about the patient’s condition,” said Sarr.

Nigeria reported the region’s first confirmed case when an Italian citizen tested positive for the disease last week. The man, who works for a vendor that provides services to cement maker Lafarge Africa Plc, arrived in Lagos from Milan on Feb. 25.

Health experts have voiced concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus in African nations that may be ill-equipped to handle such a crisis. Most African countries have measures in place while sufficient testing capacity is available, Amadou Alpha Sall, head of the Institut Pasteur medical research center in Dakar, said in an interview on Feb. 4

Read more: Nigeria tracing first coronavirus case in sub-Saharan Africa

Authorities have requested a passenger list of the flight that the victim took, said Ngone Ngom, a spokeswoman for Sarr. The man was traveling from Paris on the national carrier, Air Senegal, reported the Associated Press, without citing where it got the information. There are three other suspected cases, said the news wire.

The government is following the World Health Organization’s protocol to contain the disease and asked “the population to be calm and strictly respect the recommended prevention measures,” said Sarr.

— With assistance by Alonso Soto, and Yinka Ibukun

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...