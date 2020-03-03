Nigerian Institute Discovers Drug For Coronavirus Treatment

Naija247news Media, New York
The Bio-Resources Institute of Nigeria said it has come up with a drug for the possible treatment of Coronavirus.

This was revealed by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, who said that the discovery had been sent to the Special Committee on the Nigerian Academy of Sciences.

He said, “As part of the ongoing conversation on Coronavirus (COVID-19), the FMSTNG hosted Prof Maurice Iwu, who intimated us of his drug discovery project with a potential as a treatment agent for COVID-19.

“FMSTNG referred the discovery to its special committee set up to asses such claims.

“President of Nigerian Academy of Sciences will chair the special committee to verify these claims.”

The first case of Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria was announced on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

The Italian, who brought in the virus to the country, has since been placed under strict observation in Lagos while all those that had contact with him have been quarantined.

Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

