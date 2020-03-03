Heatwave: Schneider Electric sensitises Alaba market on safety practices

Following the recent spike in temperature which has resulted in intense heatwaves affecting
residents across Lagos, Schneider Electric has concluded an electrical safety sensitization
campaign to avert possible hazards at home and work places.
The Road show which was held at the Alaba international market, Lagos was aimed at
enlightening members of the public on electrical safety.
Speaking during the event, the Marketing Communications officer of Schneider Electric, Mrs
Omobolanle Omotayo enjoined members of the public to always ensure they carry out safety
measures such as switching off all electrical appliances upon closure at their business places
so as to prevent fire outbreak and other avoidable hazards.
She further stated that the essence of the roadshow was to raise awareness on electrical safety
through installation of electrical safety products like the Residual Current Devices to help
improve safety of lives and properties.
Emphasizing the importance of safety to the large audience, she called for caution in the use
of electrical appliances which has since increased lately.
“We understand the need to regularly keep your cooling appliances on at most times due to
the heatwaves, but there’s a need to exercise precaution by sourcing your original products
from accredited Schneider Electrical retailers in the market”, she stated.
The event also provided an avenue for Schneider Electric to support and promote her partners
in Alaba Market, and to launch new products such as the Mobiya Lite, Cable Reels, Test
Meters and Mobiya Solar Inverters.