Governor Uzodimma Restates Confidence in the Judiciary, Woos Opponents to Join Him to Develop Imo State

Promises to go on Political Evangelism to Convert People of the South East to APC

Governor Hope Uzodinma has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court that re-affirmed him as the duly elected Governor of Imo state.

The Governor who spoke to newsmen shortly after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of Chief Emeka Ihedioha who was challenging the earlier judgment of the apex Court, described the ruling as the expectation of the people.

“The judgment represents the expectation of the mandate of the people. We give God all the glory that at the end of the day, truth came out. We commend the wisdom of the Supreme Court in standing by the truth,” he said.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his resolve to take the state to the next level and called on all Imo sons and daughters, both at home and abroad, to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

To his opponents, Governor Uzodinma said: “In this business, you must show the spirit of sportsmanship. It’s not every time you win, it’s not every time you lose. When you win, you carry the losers along; when you lose you follow those that won. My plea to my opponents is to come and bring their ideas, let us team up and create a synergy that will develop Imo State and bring succour to our people.”

On the expectations of Imo people in the next four years, Governor Uzodinma said: “You will expect miracle because I know I have a vision and that vision is a well cut out vision that will develop our state, bring prosperity, development and ensure good and long life for our people.

Governor Uzodinma also has great plans for his party in the South East. He believes time has come for the APC to make sustained impact in the region. His words: “APC is in all the five states of the South East, but Imo is the only state with a Governor of APC extraction. I will improve on the status quo by doing things that will impress the people through persuasion, conviction and dialogue. I’ll go on a political evangelism to convert people of the South East to join the National party.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...