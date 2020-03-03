February allowance not consumed on corona-virus, NYSC addresses corpers

Peters okafor

The National Youth Service Corps on Monday denied it had spent the February allowances of corps members on the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country

The NYSC said the reports emanated from mischief-makers and that they were making efforts to apprehend the masterminds behind the story.

The scheme said these in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi.

The body said the Federal Government would continue to accord top priority to the welfare of corps members.

The NYSC said, “The attention of the management has been drawn to an announcement purported to have been made by the NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, to the effect that the February allowances of corps members had been channelled into the fight against coronavirus.

“Every discerning mind knows that the press release is not true and can never be issued by the NYSC DG. For all intents and purposes, the false representation by the fabricators of that mischievous post smacks of insensitivity. A global issue such as the coronavirus which represents a threat to humanity should not be reduced to an object of joke.

“While urging corps members to disregard the ill-conceived post, the management strongly admonishes mischief-makers to desist from generating and circulating false stories about the scheme. The full weight of the law shall be visited on anyone caught in the act henceforth.”

