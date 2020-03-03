Count me out of the politics of imposing anointed successor, Gov.Udom tells Akwa Ibom supporters

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said he was not interested in choosing his successor but keen in delivering on his campaign promises aspects contained in his ‘completion agenda.’

The governor, who spoke during the 60th birthday celebration and thanksgiving service of the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District, Akon Eyakenyi in Uyo, stressed that he would not impose or anoint any candidate as his successor.

According to him, he will await divine direction which would produce the desired candidate based on the collective decision of the people.

The governor maintained that the present day Akwa Ibom is such that her destiny cannot be determined by one man, explaining that he would rather pray that God reveals to him whom he has chosen rather than try to adopt God’s attributes.

“I don’t have the power to anoint anybody, but my prayer is, God reveal to me whoever you want as my successor so that I don’t waste my time on somebody that will not be. Let God show me who to queue behind. I am a mere mortal and I think God will do that,” he stated.

He described the 2023 elections issues as unnecessary distractions and appealed to the people to put aside such distractions, cautioning that he would not welcome consultation for 2023 elections this year.

“I want to appeal that for 2020 we want to work. We are out to work in year 2020; so, I don’t want any distraction. Let nobody come and consult me about any office in year 2020 because at the end nobody will ask you who did you anoint to go for what office, but what God used you to do within your powers and within that time that God gave you. We are combing the whole world looking for help everywhere, so let God see our effort and support what we are doing,” he said.

Udom lauded the unprecedented acceptability of Ahmad Lawan’s leadership at the National Assembly, describing the 9th Senate as one of the most peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

He congratulated Akon Eyakenyi on her 60th birthday celebration, commending her for acknowledging God as her source and prayed for God’s help for greater accomplishments in her life.

The Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan said that politics of the new Nigeria, which the 9th Senate stands for, is defined by it desired destination in service delivery, devoid of political party line and identified Governor Emmanuel as sharing in the aspiration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...