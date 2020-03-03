Cornerstone announces delay of 2019 audited accounts

Cornerstone Insurance has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the general public about the delay in submitting and publishing its Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st December, 2019.

According to the statement on website of NSE signed by the firm’s Managing Director, Ganiyu Musa, “Cornerstone Insurance PLC wishes to notify the general public that the Company anticipates some delay in submitting and publishing its Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st December, 2019”.

This delay is occasioned by the need to secure the pre-requisite approval of our primary regulator, before submission to The Exchange and the SEC.

Cornerstone Insurance PLC regrets any delay and assures its shareholders and all stakeholders of its commitment to ensure the submission and publication of the 2019 A FS on or before 30 April, 2020.

