Champion Breweries grew profit by 163% in FY, 2019

Champion Breweries in its full year audited report for the year ended 31st December, 2019, made a massive improvement as the firm’s profit after tax grew to N168.5mn against a deficit of N263.8mn recorded in the corresponding period of 2018. This representing a significant growth of 163.88%.

The company financial report which was made public on March 3rd, 2020 showed that the company’s topline figure of N6.9bn recorded in the full year, 2019 appreciated by 45.41%, when compared with N4.7bn recorded in the FY’19.

The earnings per share however, advanced by 163.88% from FY’18’s 3kobo deficit to 2kobo recorded in the period under review.

The current period’s PE Ratio is at 36.71x and the earnings yield at 2.72% with the stock worth of N0.79 per unit as at the close of trading today.

No dividend information as at the release date of the company’s Financial statements for the shareholders.

