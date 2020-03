Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi has confirmed that the Chinese man who arrived in Lagos Monday on an Ethiopian Airlines with cough has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The Chinese man who was on a flight from Addis Ababa-Lagos was quarantined upon arrival at the Murtala Mohammed international Airport (MMIA) Lagos after checks on him by port health officials.

