BREAKING: Again, Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned until Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for ruling on the review of Imo State governorship case.

The apex court had on January 14, 2020, declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress winner of the governorship election in Imo, bringing the reign of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party to an abrupt end.

Counsel to Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi, asked the court on Monday for one day adjournment to enable him look into the process that had just been served.

He said he recently received a process from the respondents and needed time to look at the issues raised in the documents.

Counsel to Uzodinma, Demian Dodo, did not oppose the application made by Agabi.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko, who led a seven-man panel, granted the prayers and adjourned the matter until Tuesday.

