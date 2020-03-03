BREAKING: 30 days after WASSCE releases 2020 results with only 32.23% candidates records credit passes

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2020, First Series result has been released 30 days after the conducted of the examination across the federation.

This is as the Head of West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Olu Olanipekun at media briefing in Lagos disclosed that candidates can now request for the certificate online through the Electronic Certificate Management System platform.

Giving a breakdown of the results, Olanipekun stated WASSCE which ended on February 4 was marked across three centres in Nigeria, Abeokuta, Enugu and Kaduna between February 15 and February 28

His words: “Today, Tuesday the 3rd day of March, 2020, I am happy to announce the release of the results of candidates that sat the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – First Series, in Nigeria 30 days after the conclusion of the examination.

“A total of twelve thousand three hundred and ninety-five 12,395, candidates registered for the examination, out of which twelve thousand seventy-five,12,075, candidates sat the examination. Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination six thousand three hundred and thirty-one,6,331, were male and Five thousand seven hundred and forty four ,5,744 were female, representing 52% and 47.57% respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, eleven thousand eight hundred and stay, 11,816 candidates, representing 97.86% have their results fully processed and released while two hundred and fifty nine (259) candidates, representing 2.14% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination. Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently. ” He noted. The WAEC boss also gave analysis of the candidates’ performance.

According to him, nine thousand four hundred and thirty-eight,9,438, candidates, representing 78.16% obtained credit and above in two (2) subjects;

“Eight thousand one hundred and twenty-five, 8,125 candidates, representing 67.29% obtained credit and above in three (3) subjects;

‘Six thousand seven hundred and thirteen,6,713 candidates, representing 55.59% obtained credit and above in four (4) subjects;

Five thousand two Hundred and Fifty-One, 5,251 candidates, representing 43.49% obtained credit and above in five (5) subjects.

“A total of Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Ninety-Two 3,892 candidates, representing 32.23% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects including English Language and General Mathematics. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 – First Series was 26.08%.

” However, the results of five hundred and forty-eight, 548 candidates, representing 4.54% of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course for consideration. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates.

Candidates who sat the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org. The Result Checker PIN and Serial Number needed by the candidates to check their results online are contained on the Candidate’s Photo Card obtained by each candidate during the registration for the examination.” WAEC boss added.

On the issue of collection of certificate, Mr. Olanipekun announced that WAEC, Nigeria has perfected the Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal to enable private candidates request for their certificates online.

Today, I am happy to report that, beginning with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-First Series, the collection of certificates would be based on requests by candidates online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform.

In order for this to be done seamlessly, we have entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST). Therefore, using the Expedited Mail Delivery Service of NIPOST, candidates can upon application and required payments done online, have their certificates delivered to them in any State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of where they sat the examination.”

