The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed it’s judgment of January 14, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor.

Ruling on the application by Ihedioha to seek a review of the judgment that sacked him, the seven-man panel of justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, the application was lacking in merit.

The panel said it has no inherent power to sit on its own judgement.

Meanwhile, a discenting judgment by one of the justices is currently ongoing.

