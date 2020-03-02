Tambuwal: Almajiri stays for now, mulls alternative

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto said he is considering the adoption of the Indonesian Islamic education model known as Pondok Pesantren Madrasah, to replace the existing Almajiri system.

He said this on Sunday when he received the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, AVM Usra Hendra Harahap, who paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto.

He however said that the government is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system of education without providing an alternative.

Tambuwal said the Pondok model uses mosques, local institutions and schools operated by religious leaders as places for Muslims to study Islam.

He said that the state would consult with the Sultan of Sokoto and other stakeholders to buy into the idea.

“The state government is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system as some states had done without providing an alternative,” Tambuwal said.

The governor expressed confidence that the Pondok model once adopted “can serve as an alternative to the Almajiri system.

“We are intensifying efforts to ensure that the Pondok model system is adopted before banning the Almajiri system.

“This is because we are desirous of ensuring that Sokoto children are exposed to both Western and Islamic education.”

