Tambuwal: Almajiri stays for now, mulls alternative

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
35

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto said he is considering the adoption of the Indonesian Islamic education model known as Pondok Pesantren Madrasah, to replace the existing Almajiri system.

He said this on Sunday when he received the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, AVM Usra Hendra Harahap, who paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto.

He however said that the government is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system of education without providing an alternative.

Tambuwal said the Pondok model uses mosques, local institutions and schools operated by religious leaders as places for Muslims to study Islam.

He said that the state would consult with the Sultan of Sokoto and other stakeholders to buy into the idea.

“The state government is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system as some states had done without providing an alternative,” Tambuwal said.

The governor expressed confidence that the Pondok model once adopted “can serve as an alternative to the Almajiri system.

“We are intensifying efforts to ensure that the Pondok model system is adopted before banning the Almajiri system.

“This is because we are desirous of ensuring that Sokoto children are exposed to both Western and Islamic education.”

 

SHARE
Previous articleAnother Nollywood actor, Pa Kasumu is dead
Next articleJUST IN: Catholic Bishops, Parishioners Protest Massacre Of Nigerian Christians
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.