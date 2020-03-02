Pete Edochie Caught On Camera Showing Off Dance Skills

Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie is in the news again, this time, not over any controversial discussion but for dancing.

A video of him heartily showing off amazing traditional dance moves surfaced on the internet yesterday.

The veteran actor who is highly revered is regarded as one of the most successful figures in Nollywood.

The video which has since gone viral is indeed a rare one. It featured Edochie with a group of people including drummers who played beautiful Igbo beat which he danced to.

Initially, he was seen standing still, before he begins to do the traditional ogene dance with style.

Watch the video below:

Pete Edochie began his career as a seasoned administrator and broadcaster, and he gained prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart.

