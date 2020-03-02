Pete Edochie Caught On Camera Showing Off Dance Skills

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
156

Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie is in the news again, this time, not over any controversial discussion but for dancing.

A video of him heartily showing off amazing traditional dance moves surfaced on the internet yesterday.

The veteran actor who is highly revered is regarded as one of the most successful figures in Nollywood.

The video which has since gone viral is indeed a rare one. It featured Edochie with a group of people including drummers who played beautiful Igbo beat which he danced to.

Initially, he was seen standing still, before he begins to do the traditional ogene dance with style.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

I’m still kind of afraid and I think he wants to do something bad.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

Pete Edochie began his career as a seasoned administrator and broadcaster, and he gained prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart.

SHARE
Previous articleJUST IN: Catholic Bishops, Parishioners Protest Massacre Of Nigerian Christians
Next articleLEKOIL reviews corporate governance
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.