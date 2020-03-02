Nigeria Takes Lessons From Past Outbreaks to Contain Coronavirus

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
122

Nigeria’s experience battling infectious diseases including cholera and Ebola may have better equipped Africa’s most populous country in dealing with the rapidly spreading coronavirus than some of its peers.

A network of laboratories used to identify sufferers of other illnesses have been made available to help contain the new virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people around the world, according to Michael Ryan, executive director for the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

“Nigeria has well-tested mechanisms for dealing with these dangerous pathogens,” Ryan told reporters. “The same labs which can do influenza diagnostics can now transfer and do COVID-19 diagnostics,” he said, using the formal title of the disease.

Nigeria confirmed the first case in sub-Saharan Africa on Feb. 27, but no new infections have yet been reported. The victim is an Italian man who had traveled on business to Lagos from Milan, and health authorities got in touch with over 100 people who may have come into contact with him and asked them to remain in self-isolation.

The number of Nigerian laboratories to help early detection has tripled since 2014, when the country was part of the effort to end an Ebola outbreak that eventually killed 11,000 people across three nations, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said in an emailed response to questions.

SHARE
Previous articleForeign Investors Are Making a Killing From Africa, AfDB Says
Next articleNigeria contacts 100 people who may have been exposed to coronavirus patient
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.