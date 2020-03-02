Another Nollywood actor, Pa Kasumu is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu is dead.

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako who announced the death on Sunday, said he died after a brief illness.

“It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model-actor Pa Kasumu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost,” Foluke Daramola wrote on Twitter.

Pa Kasumu is known for his uncommon talent in interpreting any role to near perfection.

However, in 2013, he was reported to be critically ill and said to be receiving treatment at Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for heart, liver and kidney-related diseases.

When he was questioned about his state of health, he replied: “Yes I must confess to you that I just thank God that I am alive. In fact, I had given up all hopes already. I taught the end had come for me. I taught it was fever that’s why I left for the hospital. In fact, when I got to the hospital, I lost consciousness. I only discovered when waking up that my manhood was in the hands of two nurses while they guarded it into a receptacle for me to urinate. I got so confused. It was the following day that they tried to conduct a series of tests on me and they could not really achieve much due to the lack of enough medical facilities at the private hospital. That made the doctor on duty to refer me to Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH).”

In December 2019, Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, launched a lifeline for ailing and aging Nollywood veterans.

Some of the beneficiaries include Kayode Odumosu a.k.a Pa Kasumu, Sadiq Daba, Barbara Soki, Kareem Adepoju a.k.a Baba Wande, Peter Fatomilola, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero), Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow), Lere Paimo a.k.a Eda Onile Ola and others.

