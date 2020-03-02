By
Naija247news Media
-
0
150

As NIBOR Rises Amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

The Equities Market continued on its bearish strea.k as it dipped by 153bps to close at 25,816.57 points even as the exchange recorded 28 losers as against 9 gainers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the Local bourse worsened to -3.82%.

Investors ignored corporate actions bellwethers such as GUARANTY and NESTLE which plunged by 6.10% and 10% respectively thus dragging the NSE BANKING and NSE Consumer goods indexes lower by 3.66% and 5.19% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity waned as total volume and value of stocks traded declined by 21.87% and 2.67% to 0.32 billion units and N6.02 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain while NITTY moderated for most maturities tracked amid renewed bullish activity.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond prices rose for most maturities tracked amid bullish activity.

SHARE
Previous articleCoronation Merchant Bank Appointed Customs Revenue Collecting Bank by the Nigeria Customs Service
Next articleCoronation Merchant Bank Appointed Customs Revenue Collecting Bank by the Nigeria Customs Service
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.