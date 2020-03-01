US coronavirus cases jump to 71, West Coast is hardest hit

The number of coronavirus cases in the US stood at 71 early Sunday, according to the Center for Disease Control officials.

The majority of those cases — 44 — were patients who caught the virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The remaining cases were mostly from the West Coast, including 12 confirmed in California and six from the Seattle area. One of those patients, a middle-aged man in his 50s, died overnight Friday, becoming the first reported fatality on US soil.

An additional Washington state case has been logged in Snohomish county.

Illinois has three cases, all in Chicago. The remaining states with cases have just one patient each: Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas, Arizona and Massachusetts, where a Boston patient has since recovered.

Coronavirus statistics in the US and worldwide are updated throughout the day by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, in collaboration with the CDC and the World Health Organization.

