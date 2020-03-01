Large Turnout Greets Imo Monthly Sanitation Exercise

…Mobile Court Sanctions Defaulters

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed delight over the large turnout that greeted this month’s clean up exercise.

The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku assured Imo people of a healthy and clean environment stating. “Imo people must have an environment that guarantees their good health, that’s the only way that a prosperous state can be assured.”

He extolled the Mobile Courts for doing their job as over 100 defaulters were being tried as the exercise was going on.

Mr. Nwachuku warned that the Government would leave no stone unturned in its quest to sanitize the environment especially now that a lot of diseases are ravaging the nation. He said: “We must inculcate the spirit of cleanliness in our environment. There are no two ways about it. We are aware of the Corona virus diseases and it’s also an avenue for Imo people to be more conscious of their environment because some of these diseases are contracted through dirty environment. If we keep the environment clean, we can be sure we will have a healthier body and our state would be better for it and the plan of the government to ensure that Imo is prosperous would have been realized.”

Earlier, the ENTRACO Chairman and Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Hon. MacDonald Ebere noted that the massive turnout has demonstrated the love the people have for Governor Uzodimma.

The ENTRACO boss assured that the Government is desirous to see a healthy and prosperous Imo State. His words: “This is a government that is committed to the good of Imolites, committed to the sanitization of the people, a government that is sensitive to the health of the people. I can assure Imo people that when the environmental blueprint is fully implemented within the next six months, Imo will reclaim its position as the cleanest in the country.”

Hon. Ebere assured that the heaps of refuse seen around will be evacuated within the next 12 hours as over 80 trucks have been mobilized for this purpose.

He reiterated that ENTRACO under his watch will work with a human face and urged all Imolites to take the monthly exercise seriously by restricting movement within the stipulated. He noted that defaulters would be treated within the confines of the law as deemed fit by the Mobile Courts.

