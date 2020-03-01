First Bank CEO, Adesola Adeduntan wins “Cranfield University Distinguished Alumnus of the Year”

The Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, a visionary leader and an achiever to be reckoned with in the financial services sector has again kicked off the year in good form bagging the much-coveted and celebrated Cranfield University School of Management Distinguished Alumnus of the year Award.

The annual Cranfield School of Management Alumni Awards recognises and honours alumni in four various categories. They vary from Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, Entrepreneur Alumnus of the Year, Excellence in Achievement Award for Recent Graduates and the Alumni Service Award.

Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan who bagged his MBA from the educational institution in 2005, was recognized and selected from amongst the institution’s global and diverse alumni network and will be conferred with the “Distinguished Alumnus of the Year” award at a celebratory dinner to be held in his honor on 30 January 2020 where he will be formally presented with his award amongst other awardees in London. The event will be hosted by the Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, Professor Sir Peter Gregson, and Pro-vice Chancellor and Dean of Cranfield School of Management, Professor David Oglethorpe.

The Cranfield School of Management annual alumni awards acknowledges special achievements and contributions of alumni providing an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate alumni who exemplify the values of the Institution. The awards are presented to allow the School showcase the impact of Cranfield globally and highlight the accomplishments of individuals who may serve as role models to other alumni, students and potential students.

Adeduntan has again made a mark for Nigeria and indeed Africa through diligence and hard work. It is said there is no hiding place for those whose star shines bright, as brilliance will stand out.

