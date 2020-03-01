Coronavirus: Sick employees, students should to avoid contacts, NCDC warns

As part of its efforts in managing coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised sick employees and students to stay at home.

Nigeria recorded its index case of the virus on Friday when a visiting Italian tested positive in Lagos.

In its fourth updated public health advisory, NCDC said the current situation in the country does not warrant a shutdown of daily activities.

The agency listed the following guidelines:

Schools are advised to circulate NCDC’s public health advisory and related materials on COVID-19 to all staff, students and parents

Businesses are advised to circulate NCDC’s public health advisory and related materials on COVID-19 to all employees, clients and visitors

Encourage sick employees and students to stay at home.

Ensure routine cleaning of high contact areas such as toilets, door handles, telephones etc.

Provide facilities and emphasise the importance of hand washing

NCDC warned the public against close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

It also advised healthcare workers to observe standard infection prevention and control measures while attending to patients and to also take their travel history.

The advisory reads: “Travelers without symptoms on departure but become unwell in transit are advised to self-report to the port health services on arrival.

“Travelers from countries with ongoing local transmission, but who show no symptoms on arrival should self-isolate at home for 14 days after arrival.

“If travelers from countries with ongoing local transmission feel ill with fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days of arrival in Nigeria, they should observe self-isolation immediately by staying indoors and avoiding contact with people.”

The agency warned against self medication and asked people to call its toll free line of: 080097000010 if the need arises.

NCDC advised people to postpone non-essential travel to countries with cases of the disease until the outbreak is contained.

It stated that while there is no specific treatment yet for coronavirus, many of the symptoms can be treated.

The centre added that the index case recorded on Friday is clinically stable and with mild symptoms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...