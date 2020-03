A Nigerian Student, Nanjing Lukou, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja from China, is reported to have tested negative to the dreaded Corona virus.

Our sources gathered in Abuja that Lukou, who arrived via Cairo, was tested for the virus , as the federal government strengthens its response and early detection mechanism across the country.

It was gathered that his arrival through Cairo had generated curiosity leading airport officials to take special interest in him.

