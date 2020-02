LAGOS, Feb 28 – The Italian man who is Nigeria’s first coronavirus case works as a vendor providing services for cement company Lafarge Africa Plc, the company said on Friday.

In an emailed statement, the company said it had identified people who had direct contact with the man and “initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol”.

