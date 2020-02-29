Coronavirus: Nigerian govt Quarantines 28 patients, Shuts down Lafarge Cement Factory

Lagos February 28 Nigeria has so far quarantined 28 persons in Ogun State who had contact with the 44-year-old Italian infected by the coronavirus and closed a Lafarge cement company factory in Ewekoro district where the man went to do some work.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun briefed journalists on the development Friday assuring that efforts are ongoing to identify more contacts and isolate them as part of the protocol to deal with the virus.

“The particular company in question has been practically shut down and they have set up two isolation centres within the premises.

“They have identified all those that have been in contact with this index, totalling about 28. All those 28 people have been quarantined.”

Nigeria today officially recorded its first coronavirus case on its soil. The Italian, who arrived onboard a Turkish Airways flight about three days ago, is being monitored and treated in a specialized facility in Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...