“Sounds Like Reign”: These are the sounds of the reign of God in our hearts – Brackin & Lindsay

Brackin and Lindsay Kirkland Cheryl: Please introduce yourselves, and tell us who you are and what you do.

Brackin & Lindsay: Hi. We are Brackin and Lindsay Kirkland. We have five boys. We’ve been married for 12 years, and we live in North Carolina. We write and record music called “Sounds Like Reign“, and we have a weekly vlog (video-blog) on YouTube called “Tiny Notes From Home“.

Cheryl: We would love to hear about each of your individual testimonies and spiritual journeys. When did you become a Christian? What life events led you to the cross? Were either of you raised in a Christian home?

Brackin: I was raised in a Christian home, but strayed from the faith in my teenage years. The Lord drew me to Himself in my 20’s after years of wandering in the wilderness.

Lindsay: I grew up in a Unitarian Universalist home, but I knew as a young child that Jesus was the only way to the Father. I made a profession of faith in high school, and the Lord has been my guide ever since.

Cheryl: Who do you consider to be your strongest spiritual mentor(s)? Who has most helped you to draw close to Jesus throughout life? Is there a particular person who has prayed for you, individually?

Brackin & Lindsay: We look up to a number of strong, unnamed brothers. Just God-fearing, Christ-honoring folks in our church who are humble in spirit and would otherwise go unnoticed in their genuine walk with God.

Cheryl: How did the two of you meet? We’d love to hear your love story.

Brackin & Lindsay: We met at a mutual friend’s house in PA in our late high school years. We were immediately drawn to each other. We dated for a couple years and were married during our college years.

Cheryl: What is your favorite part of being parents?

Brackin & Lindsay: We love working together as a team to train our children. We love having separate but equal roles in the home, which gives us freedom to explore our God-given abilities as “mom” and “dad”.





Cheryl: What are some of your favorite things to do together as a family?

Brackin & Lindsay: We enjoy playing music together, and spending time outdoors. And who doesn’t love a good road trip. We LOVE travelling together 🙂

Cheryl: Tell us about “Sounds Like Reign“. What is the significance of the name?

Brackin & Lindsay: We describe “Sounds Like Reign” this way: These are the sounds of the reign of God in our hearts. These are songs born out of adversity, trials and triumphs in our walk as followers of Jesus.

Cheryl: What instruments do each of you play, and what is your history with each instrument?

Brackin & Lindsay: We both grew up in musical homes. Lindsay played the guitar from an early age, and Brackin has learned a variety of instruments over the years.

Cheryl: What are some of your favorite songs to sing together? Why?

Brackin & Lindsay: We like to sing old hymns and contemporary worship songs. Really anything that can strengthen and encourage our hearts.

Cheryl: Who has most influenced each of you, musically? Who are some of your favorite artists and musicians?

Brackin & Lindsay: Lindsay prefers acoustic folk music, like the Forbes Family. Whereas Brackin listens to a WIDE variety of instrumental music from around the world. Together these styles have become the style of “Sounds Like Reign“.

Cheryl: How can we buy your music? Are there other ways we can support your ministry?

Brackin & Lindsay: Our music is available for free download (or you can purchase CDs) at our website, Sounds Like Reign.

You can also show your monthly support on our Patreon page, and join a community of over 100 people who are invested in our music and videos.

Cheryl: Please tell us about your tiny house. What led you to choose living in a tiny home?

Brackin & Lindsay: We have been living in “Tiny Houses” for about 9 years. We started out in a mini-van, and slowly moved up to the 14×40 shed that we dwell in now. Our approach to life is to only have the basic necessities to take care of our family and do the work/ministry that the Lord has placed on our hearts. Everything else must GO! Brackin & Lindsay’s Tiny House Tour Cheryl: If you were speaking to someone who is considering downsizing their lives, what advice would you share? Brackin & Lindsay: Just do it! It’s never too late to simplify your life for the sake of the Gospel. Just keep in mind WHY you should downsize. Jesus said that we should live our lives for the sake of others. And Paul said that if we sell all we have and give to the poor, but we don’t have love, then we’re just making noise. Downsizing can be motivated my selfishness, but we should have love for others and live a simple life so that we can GIVE our resources to those in need.

Living On A Dime’s Tour of the Kirkland’s Tiny House

Cheryl: What do you define as one of the darkest times of your life? How did your faith in God sustain you and give you hope?

Lindsay: Brackin’s darkest time was when I tried to end my life due to anxiety and depression. This was around the age of 18. God was merciful to sustain my life and give me a second chance. So now I give every breath to Him for His service and glory!

Cheryl: We are living in the perilous times prophesied about in God’s Word. It seems that the culture that surrounds us is becoming increasingly hostile towards God, His Word, and His people. How do you stay encouraged in these dark days? Are there particular Scriptures, songs, books, or other resources that you turn to in times of discouragement?



Brackin & Lindsay: Yes, we draw inspiration and encouragement from the early Christian testimonies of martyrs and those who have stood strong in the face of great evil. One story of particular interest is that of Michael Sattler from the 1500’s. He was being chased across an icy pond by an assailant who plunged into the icy water. Instead of leaving his “enemy” there to drown, he heeded the words of Jesus to LOVE his enemies, and so he turned around and lifted the man from certain death. As a result he was apprehended and thrown into prison, but he lived in peace knowing that he had done what our Lord, Savior and Master would have wanted him to do. Love always prevails!

Cheryl: What advice would you give to a person reading this who has lost hope and is desperate, even to the point of considering taking their own life?

Brackin & Lindsay: Talk. Find someone to talk to. Don’t hold it in. God cares, and He has provided His BODY (friends, family, even strangers) to help you. Don’t give up hope. This is just a short season in what WILL BE an AWESOME life!

Cheryl: At the end of your lives, what legacy do you most hope to leave? How do you want to be remembered?

Brackin & Lindsay: Our desire is for Christ to magnified in all that we do, so that when our lives fade away, only His glory remains!

Cheryl: How can we connect with you?

Cheryl: How can we pray for you and your family?

Brackin & Lindsay: We are always in need of prayer to discern the Lord’s will for our family and ministry. It’s a lot to take on, and we want to stay focused on the most important things.

Thank you, Brackin and Lindsay, for taking the time to answer our questions and share your hearts with us!

May God richly bless you and your family and ministry! And, thank you to Bettie for making the introduction and sharing this video by “Sounds Like Reign”! “Softly and Tenderly” by “Sounds Like Reign”

