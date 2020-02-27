Bayelsa State Governor: I am miracle governor

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said Wednesday’s Supreme Court verdict was only affirmation of God’s judgement, which paved the way for him to emerge victorious.

Diri also said that there is no victor, no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans regardless of party affiliation.

A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted hims as commending the courage and sagacity of the apex court Justices in affirming their judgement of February 13, 2020.

Read Also: My plan for Bayelsa, by Diri

His words: “Once again, I describe myself as a miracle governor. So the Supreme Court just affirmed the judgement of the Almighty God, who made it possible for me to become the governor of Bayelsa State.

“For me, there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans. It is not a winner takes all.

“My message is that of reconciliation as I will run an all-inclusive government. Let everyone that is aggrieved sheathe their swords. Let us think about Bayelsa first and ourselves last. By this judgement, it is clear the final hurdle has been cleared.”

Diri said his government will bring in people that have what it takes to contribute to development of the state and not those who will run it down.

He urged Bayelsans whose stock in trade is to pull others down to change their ways and think about building the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...