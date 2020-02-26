NYSE Listed Jumai Technologies Post – 13.6% after Q4 losses

Gross profit up 64% in Q4 2019 year-over-year and 72% for the full year 2019

JumiaPay Transactions accelerate 110% in Q4 2019 year-over-year and 278% for the full year 2019

LAGOS, Nigeria–(Naija247news )– Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) (“Jumia” or the Company) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

“In the fourth quarter of 2019, we took a number of important actions to support our path to profitability while positioning the business for long term growth.” commented Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Jumia.

“We initiated a rebalancing of our business mix towards higher consumer lifetime value business, reducing promotional intensity on certain product categories, while driving growth of the more affordable, higher purchase frequency ones. While this led to a softer GMV growth trajectory, it has supported consumer acquisition and usage growth. Annual Active Consumers reached a record 6.1 million and Orders increased by 49% in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

This rebalancing, alongside gradual monetization, supported profitability as Gross profit reached €24.8 million, up 64% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Our Gross profit after Fulfillment expense was positive at €1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of €2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

We also undertook a portfolio optimization initiative to enhance our business focus and align our investments and resources with the opportunities that we believe best support our long-term growth and path to profitability. We expect the impact of these initiatives to continue playing out in the coming quarters, with a more meaningful contribution to our path to profitability in 2020 and beyond.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 – PROGRESS ON STRATEGY

Marketplace growth: Driving profitable growth with key focus on usage and consumer acquisition.

Annual Active Consumers reached a record 6.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 54%.

Orders reached 8.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 49%.

GMV was €301 million, a year-over-year decrease of 3%. Adjusting for perimeter changes as a result of the portfolio optimization undertaken during the quarter, as well as previously reported improper sales practices, GMV of the fourth quarter of 2019 would have been €293 million, up 6% from €275 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

JumiaPay development: Continued expansion of JumiaPay on-platform, with a view to offering payment and financial services off-platform in the future.

JumiaPay Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) was €45.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 57%, taking on-platform TPV penetration to 15%.

JumiaPay Transactions reached 2.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 110%, representing 29% of Orders on-platform.

Monetization development: Gradual monetization of usage and transactional activity, through diversified revenue streams.

Gross profit reached €24.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 64%.

Continued development of Marketing & Advertising revenue stream, up 120% on a year-over-year basis.

Cost efficiencies: Driving scale benefits on Fulfillment expense, increasing returns on Sales & Advertising expense, right-sizing General & Administrative cost base.

Gross profit after Fulfillment expense turned positive, reaching €1.0 million, compared to a loss of €2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales & Advertising expense was €15.5 million, up 14% compared to the fourth quarter 2018. Full year 2019 Sales & Advertising expense per Annual Active Consumer decreased by 21% from €12 in 2018 to €9 in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, excluding restructuring G&A expense, was €51.2 million, compared to €48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 – BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Marketplace Growth

Black Friday 2019 – Our Black Friday campaign ran over the course of 4 Fridays in November 2019. Jumia pioneered the Black Friday event on a pan-African basis in 2014 and, for its fifth edition, crossed a number of milestones.

During the event, we surpassed 1 billion pages viewed on our platforms, demonstrating our ability to engage our consumers in a compelling way. In Egypt, the soundtrack of the Jumia Black Friday commercial made it to the second position in the Arabic top charts with heavy rotation across major national radio channels. This illustrates our ability to create highly engaging, tailored content to local preferences.

In parallel, we ran 14 super-brand days during the campaign, offering participating brands enhanced visibility on our platforms with relevant social media and CRM activations. As a result of the commercial success of such days, a number of brands converted their marketing relationship with us from ad-hoc campaign contributions to annual marketing budgets for management by Jumia.

Driving inclusive growth is core to our mission. In the course of 2019, we established in Ivory Coast an improved model for last-mile delivery to reach consumers in secondary cities and rural areas. This model allows local entrepreneurs to open and operate pick-up stations that also serve as ordering points, earning a fee on packages delivered to, and a commission on orders placed from, the outlet.

JumiaPay Development

As of December 31, 2019, JumiaPay was available in 6 markets: Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya.

Continued expansion of digital services powered by JumiaPay. Our JumiaPay app offers consumers an increasing range of every-day digital services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, transport ticketing, as well as financial services, provided by third party partners. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we introduced an international top-up feature whereby JumiaPay app users have the possibility to send airtime recharges to pre-paid phone numbers internationally. We also expanded the range of consumer financial services into savings products with the launch of the AXA Money Market Fund in Nigeria.

Mastercard commercial activities kick-off. We rolled-out “Mastercard Tuesdays” on our platform in Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt, during which JumiaPay consumers who pay using Mastercard enjoy an additional discount. We also launched a campaign allowing Mastercard users to enter a raffle to win trips and tickets to watch UEFA Champions League matches.

JumiaPay Business platform. We piloted with a selected group of our sellers in Nigeria our JumiaPay Business platform which encompasses payment, financial services and marketing tools. While the payment and closed-loop wallet functionalities of JumiaPay have so far been consumer facing, this initiative allows us to explore the merchant and Small and Mid-size Enterprise (“SMEs”) markets starting with the base of sellers active on our platform.

Portfolio Optimization

We regularly conduct portfolio reviews which assess the allocation of our resources to business verticals and geographies against multiple criteria, including financial performance, commercial environment as well as the ease and cost of doing business. As part of the 2019 portfolio review, a number of initiatives were implemented during the fourth quarter of 2019 with a view to enhancing our business focus and optimizing our capital allocation.

We took the decision to exit three geographies, Cameroon, Rwanda and Tanzania. While we continue to believe in the long-term potential of these countries, we decided to allocate our resources to the geographies that we currently believe present the best opportunities to support the Company’s long-term growth and path to profitability. Our pan-African footprint and geographical diversification are key assets for us and we continue to invest across our 11 geographies of operation, which collectively represent more than 600 million people and approximately 70% of Africa’s internet users and GDP.

We also entered into a distribution and commercial agreement in relation to Jumia Travel’s flight and hotel booking portals. As part of this agreement, we will continue promoting flight and hotel booking services on our platform, redirecting the relevant traffic to our partner Travelstart, who will manage the sales, fulfilment and customer service aspects of the business.

The exited countries and the travel assets collectively accounted for less than 10% of our GMV, Gross profit and Operating loss for the full year 2019.

