ABUJA, Feb 26 – Dangote cement said on Wednesday its export volumes in 2019 had been affected by border closure in its home country of Nigeria, which is trying to combat smuggling.

Nigeria closed its land border in August to curb smuggling of rice and arms, which it says threatens efforts to boost local production and security and to generate state revenues through import duties, the customs service has said

