Imo Govt partners American International Healthcare Inc on healthcare delivery

· Group donates $1.2m worth of medical equipment

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed his resolve to chart a roadmap for the development of the healthcare sector in the state.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday, February 25, when he received in audience the American International Health Incorporated led by its Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Prof. Uche Nwaneri.

Prof. Nwaneri and his team made a presentation to the Governor on “the Strategic Plan to Revitalise the Imo State Healthcare sector.”

“One of the strongest challenges we saw when we came in as a government is the absence of an organized medical system for our people. Speaking with Prof. Nwaneri a few days ago, I reiterated that and also laid emphasis on how best we can encourage this noble idea to materialize. God made it that we in Imo State would be the beneficiaries of this gesture,” Governor Uzodinma said.

The Governor stressed his administration’s readiness to partner with the team to ensure that Imo Healthcare system gets off the ground, adding that it will help the government check avoidable recurring deaths as a result of carelessness of the medical system or the absence of Medicare.

Satisfied with the presentation, Governor Uzodimma stated that the programme is good enough for adoption as a State Health Programme. He said: “This is good enough and sufficient to be adopted as our medical programme for the state as a government; because it has taken care of the rural, the middle income and urban areas.

“Whatever you want us to do as a government beyond what has been written down in this document, we will do. Please, do find time to fast- track this programme so that Imo State would be a model state that other states will come down and copy our medical programmes,” the Governor advised.

The Governor requested the American International Health Incorporated to quickly come up with workable and implementable time-lined programmes to enable the state play its own part either in the area of counterpart funding or other contributions.

Governor Uzodimma made special mention of The Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) Orlu, pledging to make sure that whatever is necessary would be done for its proper accreditation to allow Imo sons and daughters who have stagnated for the past 10 to 12 years graduate without further stress.

Governor Uzodimma stated that with this kind of health programme in place, the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri and Okigwe Medical centres and other health facilities recovered by EFCC for the state including ‘Ochiedike’ Renal and Diagnostic Medical Centres will become a pool for comprehensive medicare for Imolites.

Earlier, Professor Nwaneri who spoke for his delegation appreciated Governor Uzodimma for the opportunity given them to contribute to the health needs of Imo people while also making a convincing presentation for the state to buy into.

Prof. Nwaneri also announced a donation of medical equipment worth $1.2m to IMSUTH, Orlu.

