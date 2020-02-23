Nigeria debunks reports to monitor calls, social media activities

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has called on Nigerians to disregard and consider as fake news, the circulating message that the ministry plans to commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.

Pantami in a statement issued weekend by his Spoke person Uwa Suleiman urged Nigerians, to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear, and creating public confusion.

“We are at a point in our Nation’s history where the focus is on digitalizing the Nigerian Economy for the greater good of all, and divisive messages such as these are mere distractions”

” Under the leadership of Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is mandated to Leverage on Technology for a Digital Economy, and will not engage in acts that would sabotage its mandate.”

It would be recalled that Pantami, as the then Director General of NITDA, initiated and passed the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR January 25th 2019) which solely exists to protect the privacy rights of every individual.

Gift Wada, Abuja

