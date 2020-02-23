Nigeria debunks reports to monitor calls, social media activities

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
177

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has called on Nigerians to disregard and consider as fake news, the circulating message that the ministry plans to commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.
Pantami in a statement issued weekend by his Spoke person Uwa Suleiman urged Nigerians, to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear, and creating public confusion.
“We are at a point in our Nation’s history where the focus is on digitalizing the Nigerian Economy for the greater good of all, and divisive messages such as these are mere distractions”
” Under the leadership of Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is mandated to Leverage on Technology for a Digital Economy, and will not engage in acts that would sabotage its mandate.”
It would be recalled that Pantami, as the then Director General of NITDA, initiated and passed the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR January 25th 2019) which solely exists to protect the privacy rights of every individual.

Gift Wada, Abuja

SHARE
Previous articleCBN Clarifies on Operation of Domiciliary Accounts
Next articleNDIC liquidates 425 financial institutions
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.