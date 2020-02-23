JUST IN: Hanan, Buhari’s daughter Denies Ordering DSS To Arrest, Detain Delta Businessman Over SIM Card

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
224

Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that she did not instruct the Department of State Services to arrest Anthony Okolie, a businessman based in Delta State, who was unlawfully detained for 10 weeks for using an MTN SIM card previously used by her.

Okolie dragged Hanan, MTN and DSS before a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, over the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

On February 12, 2020 when the matter was heard before Justice Dimgba, Hanan did not oppose Okolie’s claims contained in an affidavit.
Upon an enquiry by the judge, who was visibly surprised that Hanan did not react to the allegations, her lawyer retorted that there was no reason to make a reply.

However, in a move that appears to be an afterthought, the lawyer has now filed a counter-affidavit on behalf of his client.

Though Hanan admitted that the MTN SIM card, which caused the dispute, was once used by her, she said she did not order the DSS to unlawfully arrest and detain Okolie for 10 weeks.

Reacting to the latest development, Okolie said it was not true that Hanan did not order his arrest.

He said, “I was told by the DSS that it was Hanan Buhari that told them to arrest me.

“My file was named “first family” and they called her three different times to come to substantiate the allegations against me but she did not show up.”

Human rights lawyer and National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, who is representing Okolie, said that he was confident his client will get ju

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

