It’s political immaturity to exile Nigeria because of 2023 Tinubu presidency, Razak tells Bode George

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos, Lanre Razak has advised Bode George of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) not to flee Nigeria in the event of Tinubu’s Presidency in 2023.

“He should better be around in Nigeria to enjoy robust governance and dividends of Democracy under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President,” he advised him, saying, the advice was necessary because as President, Tinubu would not like any Nigerian, including Olabode George, to be left behind in the enjoyment that would be a continuation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s superb legacy.”

Razak gave the advice at a media event in his Lagos office while reacting to George’s reported plan to go on exile to the Republic of Togo in the event the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu becomes President in 2023.

The former Commissioner for Public Transportation in the state said, it would be unfortunate if an important personality like Bode George, at his age, flees his country of origin to sojourn in one of the neighbouring countries who looks up to Nigeria as a big brother!

While assuring that Tinubu as President in 2023 would not discriminate against anybody, Razak pointed out that, “with the superlative performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in office, it is clear that a tested and trusted hand like Tinubu is needed to continue the race where he would stop.”

Razak, who is a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), expressed the conviction that Tinubu is the best man for the job in 2023, asserting that the good works Tinubu has been doing for humanity and party politics for long had put him in good stead and in vantage position than some of the people being rooted for the job.

The Epe-born politician of the progress extraction was excited that those who know what Tinubu stands for in Nigeria have not relented in defending him to let others realise the unique man as a naturally gifted personality, who has been imparting knowledge in others, insisting that, “Tinubu is the man Nigeria needs as the best man to succeed Buhari.”

Razak therefore, urged Nigerians to double their support for President Buhari to succeed in his onerous task of nation building, saying, he needs to be more focused in the path of solving the various challenges facing the country presently in the areas of economy, insecurity and political stability.

“2023 is still a bit far ahead and we should therefore, allow the President to be more focused on the good job he is doing to bequeath good legacy to the country,” adding that, “on his successor, when we get to the bridge, God will guide us on how to cross it,” he said.

