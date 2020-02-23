Boko Haram Terrorists Attacks Police Barracks, Churches, Army General’s House In Adamawa

Police barracks, churches and a house belonging to General Paul Tarfa were among several buildings torched in Adamawa State on Friday during an attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

The insurgents attacked and sacked the ancient missionary town on Friday evening, causing huge devastation.

A source from Garkida, Andrawus Tarfa, narrated how the hoodlums looted the town and set fire to major structures unhindered.

He said, “They came in droves, with about 14 vans and plundered the town; they looted pharmaceutical shops and food stuff.

“They had unfettered access because a battalion of troops in the town was withdrawn sometimes back, leaving behind just a pocket of soldiers who could not repel the insurgents.

“After looting, they burnt down a police barracks, police station, two churches, Living Faith and EYN, and a shopping mall.

“People were also killed but I have no record as of now.

“They have also razed General Paul Tarfa’s resident, among other important buildings in the town.”

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, when contacted by our correspondent on the issue, declined comments, saying, “It is exclusively a military jurisdiction.”

