World Bank Approves $2.2 Billion for Nigeria’s Economic Development

By Tope Alake

The World Bank approved six projects worth about $2.2 billion to support Nigerian human capital and economic development in 2020.

The funds will be spent on immunization, the expansion of the digital economy, job creation, and public and private sector governance, the lender said in an emailed statement.

“World Bank is ramping up its support to Nigeria in its efforts to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” the lender’s country director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said in the statement.

Financiers for the projects include the Nigerian government, the International Development Association, the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank.

