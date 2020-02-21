Oluwo: my Suspension was born out of political hatred

By Yinka Kolawole

Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers Friday suspended the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, for six months for dragging the institution into the mud with his public conduct.

But in his reaction to the suspension, Oba Akanbi described it as political.

The council at its emergency meeting presided over by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the Finance Building at the State Secretariat on Friday banned the monarch from attending its meetings.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving the Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun said the decision was not because of alleged fight between the Oluwo and Agbowu but due to his conduct to other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotin Gbadebo; and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Oluwo was alleged to have physically assaulted a fellow monarch, the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone XI, Bashir Makama, at his office in the state on the dispute between the monarch and members of Iwo traditional rulers council.

However Oluwo said the point given by the council was porous, lacking logic and does not portray the revered traditional council in good light as they refused to address the allegation that he assaulted a monarch, the reason for the meeting.

Oba Akanbi said any suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting was subject to the approval of the state government.

Faulting his suspension, he said it was unprofessional of the respected Osun State traditional council meeting to make such pronouncement without the approval of the state government.

Reacting through a statement issued by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oluwo said the argument for the suspension was out of context, saying the reason the emergency meeting was summoned by the council was not addressed.

Oluwo said he was surprised to note that his purported suspension for his conduct against certain traditional rulers was strange to the traditional institution book of history and will never stand.

He expressed disappointment that traditional council could be turned to an avenue of playing politics.

He stated that the highest level of injustice was for the council to say he was rude to the same Ooni who presided over a meeting where he was suspended.

“I was never suspended. The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government.

“It is sad to note that Osun State traditional council could be so political. They said I was rude to Alake, Ooni and Alaafin. And the same Ooni presided over the same meeting that purportedly pronounced my suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting.”

He added that If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council.

According to him “my suspension is just an audio pronouncement and an insult to the state government without consultation by the council.”

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials present came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba.

“May be because the truth from the witnesses didn’t go with their expectation, they hatched unfounded excuse to make an audio suspension.”

Oluwo said, “It is purely political and there are many things attached but we keep mute to see how far this will stand”.

