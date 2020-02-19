W. Africa Crude-Angolan programme emerges

LONDON, Feb 18 – Angola’s latest loading programme

emerged on Tuesday, with the Nigerian schedule expected at the

end of this week.

* Angola is set to export 39 cargoes of crude oil in April,

down from 45 cargoes in March, a preliminary programme showed.

* About six cargoes remained from Angola’s March programme

after western buyers stepped in to take advantage of cheaper

cargoes as Chinese refiners stayed on the sidelines.

* India’s HPCL closed a buy tender for crude loading April

1-10 but results did not immediately emerge.

* Indonesia’s Pertamina closed a buy tender for crude

cargoes for delivery May 1-3. Results are expected in the next

few days.

RELATED NEWS

* The United States on Tuesday tightened financial

restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting the trading arm of

Russian state oil firm Rosneft that President Donald Trump’s

administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas

Maduro’s government.

