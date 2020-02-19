W. Africa Crude-Angolan programme emerges

LONDON, Feb 18 – Angola’s latest loading programme
emerged on Tuesday, with the Nigerian schedule expected at the
end of this week.
* Angola is set to export 39 cargoes of crude oil in April,
down from 45 cargoes in March, a preliminary programme showed.
* About six cargoes remained from Angola’s March programme
after western buyers stepped in to take advantage of cheaper
cargoes as Chinese refiners stayed on the sidelines.
* India’s HPCL closed a buy tender for crude loading April
1-10 but results did not immediately emerge.
* Indonesia’s Pertamina closed a buy tender for crude
cargoes for delivery May 1-3. Results are expected in the next
few days.
RELATED NEWS
* The United States on Tuesday tightened financial
restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting the trading arm of
Russian state oil firm Rosneft that President Donald Trump’s
administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas
Maduro’s government.
