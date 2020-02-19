Uzodinma’s Government is not made up of looters

The government of Imo State under Senator Hope Uzodinma is made up of credible Imo sons and daughters who have zero tolerance for criminality.

The government is proud of such personnel who have the fear of God and are solely committed to the service of the good people of Imo State.

The rumour, therefore, making the sounds on alleged looting in Imo State Government House is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.

The rumour is engineered by members of the previous administration and their agents who are experts in assets stripping. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that the era of looting of government property is gone forever with their ouster from government.

Because criminals will always be criminals, they are seeing in the planned review of the case the sacked Emeka Ihedioha’s administration took before the Supreme Court and the adjournment as another window of opportunity to cause disaffection.

Unfortunately, they did not know that they were only reminding Imo people of what they are noted for i.e. looting of public funds and assets stripping of government property.

Under the government of Senator Uzodinma Imo people are happy that the looters they saw yesterday they will not see again today.

Governor Uzodinma does not only have confidence in the staff he has assembled to work with him, he also has implicit confidence in the entire Imo State work force and together they are working to ensure that Imo people are made prosperous.

Those who are alleging looting of government property should therefore have their heads examined or better still have a rethink in their own interest.

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

